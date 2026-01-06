Labour union delegation meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Office bearers of telecom and postal pensioners’ organisations, affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), on Tuesday met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh here and discussed a range of issues concerning services, employment and pensions.

The delegation members conveyed that they were "highly appreciative of the government's policies, which are pro-employees", and used the opportunity to place their views on various matters affecting pensioners, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The interaction included representatives from the Bharatiya Doorsanchar Pensioners Sangh (BDPS), Bharatiya Postal Pensioners Sangh (BPPS) and other allied bodies, who highlighted concerns relevant to pensioners from the telecom and postal sectors.

Participants said the discussion focused on the need for clarity, timely information flow and effective coordination between pensioners’ organisations and the concerned departments, the statement read.

The minister listened to the submissions and reiterated the importance of maintaining regular dialogue with stakeholder groups, particularly on issues affecting retirees.

Singh said that inputs from pensioners’ bodies are valuable in understanding ground-level concerns and ensuring that administrative processes remain responsive.

Representatives also raised certain individual and organisational matters related to pension administration and sought continued attention to ensure that retirees do not face avoidable difficulties.

The minister described the interaction as part of an ongoing consultative process between the government and employee and pensioner organisations, and underscored the importance of continued engagement on service and pension-related matters.