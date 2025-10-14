Labour union demands compensation for family of firefighter killed on duty in Thane district

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A labour union has urged the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city to provide financial compensation to the family of a firefighter who was electrocuted on duty last week, an official said on Tuesday.

The labour union, in its letter to the Thane municipal commissioner, stated that firefighter Utsav Patil and his colleague, employed on contract, were electrocuted while rescuing a pigeon stuck on an overhead wire on the Diva-Sheel Road on October 12.

While performing their duty, both suffered a severe electric shock. Utsav Patil was declared dead at Kalwa Hospital, while his colleague sustained injuries to his hand and chest, said Mohan Tiwari, working president of the union.

The union has demanded immediate financial assistance for Patil's family, permanent employment for a family member, advanced medical treatment for the injured firefighter and adequate safety gear and equipment for all contractual firefighters. PTI COR ARU