Labourer accused of killing colleague acquitted by Thane court after spending 6 years in jail

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A labourer accused of murdering his colleague in 2018 amid a dispute over money to buy liquor was acquitted by a Thane court after spending six years in jail.

In his order of Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal, while acquitting Sushil Ramdulare Singh, said there were inconsistencies and a lack of conclusive evidence in the prosecution's case.

Singh, a headload worker, was accused of attacking victim Kalya in Bhayander with an iron hook used to lift bags on July 30 that year. He was held the next day.

The court said it was difficult to believe the person who had informed the police had seen the "actual incident of assault", while another witness failed to identify Singh in court.

The court also said the murder weapon, an iron hook, was recovered from a place "accessible to the public", while CCTV footage was not sent for forensic examination.

"Considering all the aforesaid circumstances, it cannot be said that the prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt and the accused would be certainly entitled to benefit of doubt," the judge said. PTI COR BNM