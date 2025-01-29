Labourer beaten to death after dispute in Delhi's Prem Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A dispute among three labourers led to the killing of one of them in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Friday, police said.

The incident came to light early Friday morning around 6 am after a PCR call was received regarding an unconscious injured man lying in Inder Enclave, they said.

The injured man was identified as Mukesh (40), a labourer originally from Bihar's Banka district, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, Mukesh was involved in a dispute with two other labourers, all of whom were working together under the same contractor. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which Mukesh was allegedly hit with a brick, resulting in fatal injuries, the police said.

Following the information, local police rushed to the spot and shifted Mukesh to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

A mobile crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) personnel from Rohini were called to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence, police said.

The police are working to identify and apprehend the two labourers allegedly involved in the incident, while efforts are also underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the killing, they said. PTI SSJ MNK MNK