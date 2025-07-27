Labourer booked for beating wife to death in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday when Seema Rawant had an altercation with her husband, Ravi Rawat.

The former village head of Pakra Bazaar told the police that Ravi beat his wife. She was rushed to a primary health centre for treatment, from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said.

Rawat, a labourer by profession, is currently absconding, and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

Seema's relatives in Chandigarh are on their way to Lucknow and a case will be registered upon receiving a formal complaint, police added. PTI NAV HIG HIG