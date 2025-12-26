Labourer buried under debris of building being demolished in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old labourer died on Friday after he was trapped under debris during the demolition of a house in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district, police said.

The nearly 90-year-old house belonged to former councillor Arun Yadav. Parshuram (42), who lived in the Munshiganj police station area, was working on the demolition site when a dilapidated wall suddenly collapsed, trapping him under the debris.

Parshuram died on the spot, Gauriganj SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV ARI