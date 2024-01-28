Labourer crushed to death by crane in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old labourer was crushed to death by a crane at a cable laying site in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 11.30 am on Saturday in Kharghar area, they said.

The labourer was pushing a cable drum at the site where digging was underway when he accidentally tripped and fell on the road near a crane.

At that time, a crane operator moved the machine forward, crushing the labourer to death, an official from Kharghar police station said.

Advertisment

The deceased, a resident of Belapur area in Navi Mumbai, has been identified as Sunil Narsima Tangdi.

Based on a complaint by his brother, a case has been registered against the crane operator under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said, adding a probe was on into the incident. PTI COR GK