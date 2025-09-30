Labourer cycling to home in UP's Ballia hit by car, dies

Ballia (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old labourer on his way home on a bicycle was killed allegedly after being hit by a Mahindra Bolero in Ballia, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Maniyar Police Station area of the district on Monday night, they said.

A hunt is on for the car driver, who fled the spot.

According to the police, Hari Shankar Rajbhar, a native of Nawat village, worked as a labourer in Dhanauti Duraunda village.

Rajbhar was seriously injured in the collision and was rushed to a local government hospital.

He was later admitted to the district hospital, where he died late at night, the police said. His body was sent for post-mortem. PTI COR KIS APL VN VN