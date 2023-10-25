Labourer dead as earth caves in while digging sewer line in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) One person died and two were injured when a portion of earth caved in on them while digging up a sewer line in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were working at a site of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) near Shakur Basti when the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, they said.

All three were pulled out of the debris after the incident and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rohit.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the contractor and further investigations are on, police added.

No immediate reaction was available from the DJB over the incident. PTI ALK IJT IJT