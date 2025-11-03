Labourer dies 9 days after collapsing due to hydrogen sulphide leak at RAPS plant in Rajasthan

Kota, Nov 3 (PTI) A labourer has died days after he collapsed following a leakage of hydrogen sulphide gas at the heavy water plant of Rawatbhatta Atomic Power Station (RAPS) in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, officials said on Monday.

The deceased labourer, Dharmendra Lohar, and four other workers, who worked under a contractor at the RAPS facility, fell unconscious after leakage of hydrogen sulphide gas in the heavy water plant during maintenance work on October 25.

The four other labourers who fainted in the leakage were discharged after recovery, an official said.

Dharmender Lohar, who was on ventilator support, died during treatment in the Kota private hospital late on Sunday, ASI Shantilal Bunker of Rawatbhatta police station told mediapersons on Monday morning.

Lohar had been working as a contractual labourer at the heavy water plant in RAPS for around 15 to 20 years.

Meanwhile, the deceased labourer's sister demanded monetary assistance for the family, alleging negligence by plant management.

Postmortem examination is underway at the MBS hospital in Kota, and the body would be handed over to the family after the procedure is over, he further said.

The deceased's sister, Seema Lohar, a resident of Bhansroad Garh in Chittor, filed a complaint saying her brother fainted and collapsed following a toxic gas leakage in the heavy water plant, the officer said. Further investigation is underway.