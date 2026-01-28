Labourer dies after accidental fall from second-floor balcony in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 43-year-old labourer died after he accidentally slipped and fell from a balcony of a second-floor flat in the east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on January 25 when information about an injured man was received from Tarang Apartments in east Delhi.

The injured man was identified as Ganesh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He had come to the area in search of daily-wage work and was engaged for a one-day work.

According to preliminary inquiry, Kumar was carrying out work on the balcony of a second-floor flat when he accidentally lost his balance and fell from a height. He sustained serious injuries in the fall and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medical treatment.

"Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Laxmi Nagar for further treatment, where his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment on January 26," said the police officer.

Police informed Kumar's family members about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings. A post-mortem was conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"No foul play has been found in the incident so far. The death appears to be the result of an accidental fall while the victim was at work," the officer said. After completion of all legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family members, police said, adding that further proceedings have been completed in accordance with the law. PTI BM AMJ AMJ