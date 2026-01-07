Labourer dies after falling from Gurugram building; 2 contractors booked

Gurugram, Jan 7 (PTI) A labourer died, and another was seriously injured after they fell from the fifth floor of a building while painting it allegedly without a safety harness, police said.

An FIR of negligence was registered at Sushant Lok Police Station, and two contractors were booked in the case, they said.

The deceased was identified as Avdhesh Nishad, a native of Kalesar village in Uttar Pradesh, while the injured was identified as Ran Vijay.

According to the complaint, filed by Aakash, Nishad's brother, the incident occurred on Tuesday when his brother, along with Ran Vijay, had gone to paint the wall of a building in Sector 42.

While working, they fell from the fifth floor of the building, and his brother died, Aakash said.

"The contractor, Atul, had taken the contract for painting the building, and he had further given the contract to Tavrez Alam. Contractors Atul and Tavrez Alam did not require the workers to use safety equipment while working, causing the death of his brother", Aakash said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, police booked both contractors. A senior police officer said that a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.