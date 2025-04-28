Labourer dies after falling off under-construction warehouse in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), Apr 28 (PTI) A labourer was killed and another injured after they fell off an under-construction warehouse in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Parsouni village under Itkhori police station limits on Sunday evening.

Itkhori police station in-charge Abhishek Kumar said the labourers were fixing the shed's asbestos sheets when the incident happened.

"Due to sudden gusty winds, the sheets got blown away. The labourers lost balance and fell to the ground. One died on the spot, while another was injured," he said.

The deceased was identified as Devnarayan Viswakarma (47). The injured person, Kalicharan Viswakarma (37), was admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag, he said. PTI COR SAN MNB