Labourer dies after getting trapped in conveyor belt at steel plant in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old worker died after he got trapped in a conveyor belt at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the JSW steel plant in Naharpali village on July 31, an official said.

The victim, Yadram Yadav, was working in the blast furnace section when he got trapped in the conveyor belt and was seriously injured, he said.

The man was shifted to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Bilaspur, where he succumbed during treatment on Thursday, the official said.

Villagers and family members of the deceased labourer protested outside the plant on Friday, demanding appropriate compensation. They withdrew the protest after the plant management pacified them, he said.

The police have registered a case and are probing into the incident, the official said.