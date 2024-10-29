Labourer dies after his neck gets partially severed by grinding machine in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 29 (PTI) A labourer was killed after a portion of his neck was severed by a grinding machine while working in an under construction building in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

An FIR was lodged against the house owner, Purushottam Kumar Tiwari, who fled the scene following the incident, police said.

Town police station in-charge Devbrat Poddar said according to the FIR lodged by the victim's family members, the labourer, identified as Niranjan Prajapati (24), went to Tiwari's house for his dues.

"But Tiwari engaged him in work for his under-construction building. During the job, a portion of his neck was severed by the grinding machine," said Poddar, quoting the victim's family.

Advertisment

He said Prajapati was brought to a private hospital and later referred to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where he died during treatment. PTI COR SAN MNB