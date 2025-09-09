Labourer dies, another hurt while fixing seepage in Rohini building's lift shaft

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) One labourer was electrocuted while another sustained injuries while trying to fix water seepage in the elevator pit of a residential building in Rohini on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Police from Aman Vihar station said they received a PCR call at around 12.54 pm. The caller informed that two men were trapped at the base of the lift shaft of a building at Sector 21 in Rohini. One of them have been pulled out, while the other has died and his body is still stuck inside, the caller said.

"A police team rushed to the site at Pocket-1, Sector 21. At the spot, officers found one person lying unconscious inside the lift pit, which was filled with water," said the officer.

Police said due to persistent seepage, water had been collecting at the base of the building's elevator shaft. To address the problem, the residents contacted a contractor, who sent Vicky and Imran for repair work.

"The duo entered the lift's pit. They began removing plaster from the walls to locate the source of seepage, when Imran suddenly came in contact with a live electric wire and began trembling. Vicky tried to rescue him, but in the process suffered electric shock himself," said the officer.

Vicky was pulled out with injuries, while Imran could not be rescued and died on the spot. His body was later retrieved from the shaft and sent for post-mortem. Vicky is undergoing treatment, the officer said.

He added that the district crime team and forensics officials have carried out a detailed inspection of the site.