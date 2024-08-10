Labourer dies as two-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Model Town, 2 injured

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) One labourer died while two others were injured after a two-storey banquet hall collapsed in northwest Delhi's Model Town area during heavy afternoon rain on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place in Mahendru Enclave where the old building, which was being repaired, collapsed around 2.45 pm, they said.

Earlier in the day, the officials said it was an abandoned house but later clarified that the building was being used as a banquet hall.

With the help of the local police, NDRF personnel and other rescue team members, three people - identified as Vishal, Pawan and Jai Singh were taken out of the rubble and sent to a nearby hospital.

CCTV footage of a nearby house captured the incident on camera.

The police said the building was about 50 years old and was closed for the past few years. Some labourers were doing the repair work as it was in a dilapidated condition, a police officer said.

Three fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition.

One of the injured, 28-year-old Vishal, a JCB crane driver, died during treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar, an official said.

Meanwhile, one injured is undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Basai Darapur and the other one at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, the official said.

According to officials, the labourers were having their lunch when the building collapsed. Two four wheelers and two scooters parked nearby also got damaged in the incident.

The rescue operation was carried on for over four hours, the DFS official said, adding that a tower of a mobile service provider company was also installed on the terrace of the building.

The officials said the owner of the building has been identified and a case under relevant section is being registered against the contractor and the owner. PTI ALK NB NB