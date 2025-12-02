Labourer dies by suicide after alleged non-payment of wages in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A labourer allegedly died by suicide after not receiving his wages from a contractor involved in the construction of a water tank under the Jal Jeevan Mission here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Natwa village under the Aurai police station area, they said.

The body was found hanging from a tree and has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Aurai SHO Manoj Kumar said several labourers from Ruria village in Bareilly district, including 20-year-old Umashankar, had come to Natwa on November 4 with contractor Mahesh Pal to work on the tank construction project.

On Monday night, Umashankar packed his belongings and went to the contractor demanding his wages before returning home.

However, Pal reportedly told him to collect the payment the next day and left the site, the SHO said.

On Tuesday morning, other labourers spotted Umashankar’s body hanging from a mango tree near the construction site, and informed the police.

His belongings and mobile phone were found at the spot, Kumar added.

Police said Umashankar’s family in Bareilly has been informed, and further action will be taken once they reach Bhadohi district and the post-mortem report is received. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ