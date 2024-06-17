Labourer dies in MP cement plant; mob ransacks factory premises, damages vehicles

Dhar, Jun 17 (PTI) A worker in a cement factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district died on Monday after getting trapped in the belt of a machine, resulting in an enraged mob ransacking the premises and vandalising vehicles, a police official said.

The incident took place in Utratech cement factory near Manawar town, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the morning, he said.

"Tikam Singh (30) died after getting trapped in the belt of a machine. Enraged over the incident, the villagers ransacked the factory office and damaged vehicles parked there. The situation is under control now. Singh's body has been sent for post mortem," Manawar police station in-charge Rahul Chouhan said.

A case was registered and probe into the incident is underway, he added. PTI COR MAS BNM