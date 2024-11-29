Labourer dies in storage tank collapse in Badlapur factory

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) A labourer carrying out grinding work in a storage tank in a factory in Badlapur died after the structure collapsed, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at 10am on Thursday, the Badlapur East police station official said.

"Manojkumar Lorik Yadav (39) suffered severe injuries in the tank collapse and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. An accidental death case has been registered and a probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM