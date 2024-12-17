Labourer dies in under-construction wall collapse near Bhiwandi railway tracks

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old labourer was killed when an under-construction retention wall collapsed on him near Bhiwandi railway station in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, leading to the death of Jayraj Valkubai Kamlia, an official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway.

He said the work of laying new tracks and constructing a retention wall is underway near Bhiwandi railway station. PTI COR NSK