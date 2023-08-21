Labourer dies in wall collapse during demolition work at stadium in Latur

Latur, Aug 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old labourer died in a wall collapse during demolition work at Latur district sports stadium, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Subhash Shinde, a resident of Samrat Chowk here, the Shivajinagar police station official said.

"A wall of a hall in the stadium was being demolished. It collapsed and Shinde sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital," he said.

A case has been registered and probe was underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM