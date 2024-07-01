Labourer dies of electric shock while working on scaffolding of building

Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old labourer died of electrocution while working on the bamboo scaffolding of a building in Dombivli area of Thane district, police said on Monday.

Following the incident on Sunday, police booked the work contractor and others under section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nobody has been arrested so far, a police official said.

The incident occurred after the labourer climbed the scaffolding above a shop in Sonarpada locality to remove bamboos. He accidentally touched the electric cable passing above, following which he lost his balance and fell.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added.

According to police, the contractor had not taken sufficient safety measures. PTI COR NSK