Labourer dies of electrocution at construction site in Thane district; two contractors booked

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) A 34-year-old labourer died of electrocution at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) against contractors, Manoj Dilip Patil and Murali Yadav, in connection with the incident that occurred in Govegaon on July 30, an official said.

He said that the victim, Narayan Yugeshwar Kamat alias Chaudhary, suffered an electric shock after coming in contact with a live wire and died on the spot.

The deceased man's brother, in his police complaint, alleged that no safety arrangements were made for labourers at the construction site, the official said, adding that no one has been arrested in the case so far. PTI COR ARU