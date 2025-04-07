Labourer dies of electrocution at workplace in UP's Amethi

Amethi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old labourer working at a private company in the Kamrauli Police Station area here died of electrocution, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday night when Raman Tiwari, a native of Chilauli village, came in contact with a live wire while on duty, they said.

Kamrauli Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Tiwari worked at the firm located opposite Road Number 4, BHEL, Jagdishpur.

His uncle, Pravesh Kumar Tiwari, accused the company administration of hiding the death.

"The family was not informed for several hours. When our calls went unanswered, we reached the company and were only then told that Raman had died of electrocution," he alleged.