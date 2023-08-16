Labourer dies of electrocution in Thane district

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old labourer died of electrocution when he accidentally fell on a live electric wire in Mumbra township of Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified only as Ramesh, a resident of Sainik Nagar, an official of the Mumbra police station said.

He had stepped out of his home to make some purchases when he accidentally fell on a live electric wire and received a severe shock. The labourer was rushed to a private hospital and then taken to the civic hospital in Kalwa where doctors declared him brought dead, said the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, he added. PTI COR RSY