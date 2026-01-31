Labourer dies of electrocution in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 25-year-old labourer was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a high-tension electricity supply line in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Saturday, police said.

SHO Jhinjhana police station Virendra Kasana said that the deceased, Dharmendra, was a native of Budaun.

The incident occurred when an iron beam touched the high-tension electricity supply line during construction work.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR NAV APL APL