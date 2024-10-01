Labourer electrocuted, petrol pump owner injured in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old labourer died and a petrol pump owner got severely burnt after they came in contact with a high tension wire here on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, Raju alias Riyazuddin and petrol pump owner Nand Kishore Pandey were carrying an iron ladder when it touched the high tension electricity line.

While Raju died on the spot, Pandey sustained severe burns and has been admitted to the hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Triguna Bisen said. PTI COR NAV NB