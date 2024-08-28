Labourer electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) A labourer was electrocuted to death and five others suffered burn injuries after they came in contact with a high-voltage wire at an under-construction house in Rajasthan's Dausa on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when they were working on the roof of the house in Chandpur village, they said.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Rahul Bairwa, police said.

"Mahendra Meena, Sukhbai Mahavar, Lalita Mahavar, Lokesh Prajapati and Suresh Meena sustained burn injuries due to electric shock. They were admitted to the hospital for treatment and were discharged later," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against the house owner and the contractor, police said.