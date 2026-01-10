Labourer falls to death during repair work at Scindia memorial

Gwalior, Jan 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old labourer died after falling from a height of 30 feet while carrying out repair work at the Scindia dynasty's `chhatri' (memorial dome) complex here on Saturday evening, police said.

Ravi Prajapati, the victim, slipped while working and fell to his death, said an official.

The `chhatri' complex houses ornate domes built after the last rites of members of the Scindia dynasty, including Vijayaraje Scindia, Madhavrao Scindia and Madhavi Raje Scindia.

The deceased's family members and other workers alleged negligence by the contractor.

"The contractor did not provide safety belts or helmets, and the scaffolding (put up for the repair work) was also weak, which led to my brother's death," alleged Ravi's brother Mohan Prajapati.

Jhansi Road police station house officer Shakti Singh said a case has been registered and probe was underway.