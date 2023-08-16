Labourer found dead in Delhi park

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 31-year-old labourer was found dead in Sheesh Mehal Park in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, they received information on Wednesday around 7 am about a dead body inside the park.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Verma, a resident of Sheesh Mahal Park. It is yet to be confirmed whether Verma was killed in the park or his body was dumped there, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited. A murder case has been registered at Shalimar Bagh police station, police said.

Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, they added. PTI NIT NB