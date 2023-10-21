Labourer found dead near bus stand in Greater Noida

Noida, Oct 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old labourer was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a bus stand in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

The family members and those who worked with Subhash alias Lala said he had not been keeping well for the last six months, according to the police.

"An information was received this morning at the local Surajpur police station that a body has been found near the Delta 1 bus stand," a police spokesperson said.

"The man was identified as local resident Subhash, who worked as a labourer in Noida. There were no visible injury marks on the body," the spokesperson said.

The family members of the labourer have been contacted and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added. PTI KIS CK