Labourer from Bihar hacked to death in Jammu, 1 held: Police

Jammu: A 39-year-old labourer from Bihar was allegedly hacked to death here and a man has been arrested in connection with his killing, police said on Wednesday.

Pappu Paswan's body was found in a field in the border area of Garkhal in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

He said a blood-stained grape hoe with a broken handle was found near the body that had visible head and facial injuries.

Paswan's wife Meena Devi provided significant information, revealing that her landlord, Balwinder Singh alias Happy, was harassing her and attempting to force her into an illicit relationship with him, the police spokesperson said.

Acting on this lead, the suspect, a resident of Garkhal, was summoned and subjected to sustained questioning, during which he confessed to the crime, police said.