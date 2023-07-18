Labourer from Odisha killed after fight in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) A construction worker was killed following a tussle with a fellow labourer over some work-related issues at Katapady in Udupi district, police sources said on Tuesday.

Ganesh (50) from Odisha was engaged in a construction work near the Katapady-Shirva road.

Sources said the two labourers had engaged in a fracas over some work-related issue on Monday night. Ganesh was seriously injured in the clash that followed. Though he was rushed to hospital by fellow-labourers, he died on the way.

The accused labourer is absconding and the police have launched a search for him, they said. PTI MVG MVG ROH