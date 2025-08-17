Labourer goes missing while crossing river in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) A labourer went missing while attempting to cross a river near R K Mission School at Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, officials said on Sunday.

The labourer identified as Bappon Mahato, a resident of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, along with five others, tried to wade through the waters, but while the rest managed to escape, he was swept away by strong currents on Saturday and has not been traced since, officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a search and rescue operation in the area. PTI UPL UPL RG