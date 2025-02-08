Labourer held for killing colleague after argument over spilled food

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a construction worker for allegedly killing his colleague by hitting him on his head with a bamboo following an argument over spilled food at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday on Pandit Deendayal Road, Dombivli west, they said.

The accused, identified as Jaysan Manjhi, is accused of killing fellow worker Gaurav Jagat.

"The labourers working at the construction site hail from the same village in Odisha. On Thursday evening, an argument broke out between Jagat, Manjhi and other laborers over spilled food. While the other workers managed to defuse the initial argument, tensions remained," senior inspector Sanjay Pawar of Vishnunagar police station said.

"Later that night, while Jagat was asleep, Manjhi hit him on his head repeatedly with a bamboo stick, in which the victim died on the spot. The other labourers immediately alerted the police," he said.

Police arrested Manjhi in this connection and a case of murder was registered against him. The victim's body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR NP