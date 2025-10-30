Labourer held for killing neighbour with crutch in Gurugram's Manesar

Gurugram, Oct 30 (PTI) A 34-year-old labourer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a man with his crutch during an argument in Manesar, police said.

The victim, Kumar Gaurav Singh, 38, was a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

He worked as a clerk for a transport company in Kankrola village near Manesar and lived in a rented house.

The accused was identified as Ajay alias Bhuwani, a native of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

After his arrest, Ajay, who lives in the same locality as Gaurav, revealed that on the night of October 21, he was returning home when he was accosted by Gaurav, who asked him where he was coming from that late.

An argument ensued between them, and Ajay hit Gaurav with his crutch, which eventually proved fatal.

As Gaurav lay unconscious, Ajay made off with his wallet and mobile phone, both of which were recovered from his possession, an officer said.