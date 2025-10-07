Labourer held for molesting minor girl

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) A 36-year-old labourer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a six-year-old tribal girl in Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Gajanan Gade, lured the girl under some pretext when she was playing in front of her shanty on October 4, and committed the crime.

Gade fled after the girl's screams alerted her parents.

He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on the charge of molestation under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NSK