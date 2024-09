Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) A 23-year-old labourer was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district for allegedly bludgeoning his employer to death, a police official said on Monday.

Saleem Yakub Sheikh hammered labour contractor Abdul Rehman (52) to death on Sunday following an argument after the former's daily wages were reduced from the promised Rs 1,000 to Rs 700, Ambernath police station senior inspector Ashok Bhagat said. PTI COR BNM