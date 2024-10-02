Labourer injured in leopard attack in UP's Pilibhit; rescued after locals intervened

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A 38-year-old labourer was left seriously injured here after a leopard attacked him while he was gathering fodder for animals in a field, a forest official said Wednesday.

The timely intervention of nearby villagers, who raised alarm, helped him escape f the predator's grasp.

"We are investigating the entire incident after it came to our attention. The injured labourer is currently receiving treatment in the hospital," Deputy Director of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Manish Singh said.

According to officers from the Hajara Police Station, the victim, Israr, a native of Naharosa village nearby, works at a farmhouse owned by a local named Sadarat.

Israr was cutting fodder approximately 500 metres from the farmhouse when a leopard emerged from the jungle and attacked him. His screams attracted other villagers who chased the animal away.

Israr was rushed to a hospital in a wounded state.

Locals claimed the forest department officials were late in arriving at the scene despite timely information.