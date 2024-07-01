Labourer killed, 2 others injured as under-construction house collapses in MP

Dindori (MP), Jul 1 (PTI) A labourer was killed and two others were injured after a two-storey under-construction house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Matta village in the wee hours and police got information about it at around 5 am, Gadasarai police station in-charge Durga Prasad told reporters.

"After receiving information, police rushed to the spot. Three labourers who were trapped under the debris were rescued," he said.

The three labourers were rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding that one of them died.

The house collapsed possibly due to rains in the area, a local resident said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police said.