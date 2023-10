Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) A labourer was killed and two others sustained injuries after two shops collapsed in Sector 33 market in Chandigarh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when some renovation work was going on in the shops, they said.

A police official said three people were taken out of the debris and one of them died. An earthmoving machine was deployed to take them out of the debris. PTI CHS SMN SMN