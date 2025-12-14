Labourer killed, another injured during demolition of old ticket house at railway station

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) The demolition of an old structure at Atgaon station in Thane district on the Central Railway turned tragic on Saturday after an iron staircase collapsed, killing a labourer and leaving another critically injured, an official said.

An official from the Shahapur police station said that the accident occurred while workers were dismantling the station’s old ticket house.

During the operation, a portion of an adjoining staircase, part of an ageing iron bridge structure, suddenly gave way and crashed down, trapping two labourers working below, he said.

Police and railway officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. One labourer was pulled out with serious leg injuries and taken to the Shahapur sub-district hospital, where doctors said his condition remains critical, he said.

The second labourer was trapped under the heavy, rusted iron staircase and was declared dead at the scene. Rescue teams had to use a gas cutter to retrieve the body, the official added.