Labourer killed as ash heap collapses at thermal power plant in MP

Narsinghpur, Nov 29 (PTI) A labourer died after a heap of ash collapsed on him at the dyke of a thermal power station in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning when a contractor was getting ash loaded onto a vehicle at the dyke near the National Thermal Power Corporation power project under the Dongargaon police station limits, about 45 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Bhuria told PTI.

He said that a heap of ash collapsed and buried a labourer and a JCB driver. Rescue personnel managed to pull out both men, but the labourer died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The JCB driver survived, as his face remained above the surface and he was able to breathe, the official said.

The deceased, aged around 30 years, is yet to be identified, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

An "ash dyke" is an embankment used by thermal power plants to store large volumes of coal ash. Ash generated at the plant is used for making bricks.