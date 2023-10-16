Labourer killed as mound of soil collapses in trench

Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old labourer was killed when a mound of soil dug out of a trench collapsed on him when a sewer line was being laid near Panaji on Monday, police said.

The contractual labourer, identified as Angad Pandit, was working for a Smart City Mission project in Raibandar area when the incident occurred, an official said. "The labourer got trapped under the debris when a sewer line was laid in the trench. He was pulled out by rescuers immediately but had died by then," he added. PTI RPS NSK