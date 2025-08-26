Labourer killed as passenger vehicle rams into truck

Nagpur, Aug 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured when a passenger MUV rammed into a truck on Nagpur-Wardha Road in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The Multi-Utility vehicle was transporting at least ten labourers from Satna in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad, a Hingna police station official said.

The MUV driver fled after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind, police said, adding that the injured persons were shifted to AIIMS Hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating further. PTI COR NSK