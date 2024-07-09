Labourer killed as under-construction house collapses in MP town

Rajgarh (MP), Jul 9 (PTI) An under-construction house collapsed on Tuesday evening in Biora town of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, killing a labourer on the spot and seriously injuring another one, an official said.

The incident took place in Shivdham Colony of the town where 19 labourers were working when the multi-storey under-construction house suddenly came crashing down at around 7 pm, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Neha Gaur said.

A labourer, identified only as Bhuria, died on the spot, while another one was seriously injured and referred to Rajgarh district hospital after he was administered first aid at the site, she said.

The incident took place when labourers were laying the slab of the third floor of the house, the official said. PTI COR MAS RSY