Labourer killed at construction site in school: Kin end protest after principal booked for negligence

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 17 (PTI) The kin of a labourer, killed after a ceiling of an under-repair room in a government school in Baran district caved in, ended their protest on Sunday after a negligence case was registered against its principal and four teachers, police said.

Advertisment

The labourer's kin, who were protesting outside the government senior secondary school in Seswali town, agreed to take his body after they were also assured of a contractual job to one of his sons and monetary compensation according to norms for accidental death, they said.

They ended their protest and agreed to take the body from the mortuary for last rites on Sunday afternoon after police, according to their demand, lodged a case of negligence and endangering life of others under sections 304 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the school's principal and four teachers, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar.

They were also assured of a contractual job to one the sons of the deceased labourer and monetary compensation to the family according to government norms of accidental death, he added.

Advertisment

The kin of labourer Pappulal Kumhar, who lost his life on Saturday morning, were also joined by their community members during the protest.

The labourer's body was kept in the mortuary after the postmortem on Saturday afternoon as the demonstrators refused to take the body for last rites while demanding action against the school's officials and proper compensation.

Another labourer named Goverdhan is still under treatment at Kota's MBS Hospital. Two others, who sustained minor injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Seswali government hospital.

The incident took place around 11 am on Saturday when the four labourers were engaged in repairing a damaged room ceiling in an old building of the government senior secondary school. PTI COR AS ANB ANB