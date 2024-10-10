Labourer killed by friend during fight in Maharashtra’s Latur

Latur, Oct 10 (PTI) A labourer died after his friend slit his throat during a fight in Maharashtra’s Latur city, police said on Thursday.

Victim Hajimalang Sayyed and his friend Sultan were outside a wine shop in a market in the city’s Lokhand Galli area when they got into a scuffle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

During the fight, Sultan picked a sharp object and slashed Sayyed’s neck, killing him, a police official said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest him.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and another seriously injured by three persons in the city. The accused were subsequently arrested, police said. PTI COR NR