Labourer killed in accident at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh

Durg (Chhattisgarh), Oct 10 (PTI) A 33-year-old contractual labourer was killed when a stopper fell on him after two cranes collided with each other at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, a company spokesperson said.

The accident took place at around 11 am at Steel Melting Shop-3 (SMS-3) department at BSP, the flagship unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), he said.

Two cranes collided with each other, resulting in a stopper falling on the labourer, identified as Basant Kurre, the official said.

Kurre died on the spot following the incident, he said.

The contractual labourer had put on a helmet which was also damaged, the official said.

The police were informed about the incident, he added. PTI COR GK